Cooperative Extension and Local Organizations Provide Hands-On Activities to Teach Safety

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will be offering a free Safety Day event for children and their families Sept. 9, 8 a.m. - noon, at Mills Park, 11 E. William St. in Carson City.

“Families, specifically youth, will have a chance to learn how to be safer in a variety of situations,” said Carson City Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester. “It is important to minimize injury and try to prevent death.”

Participants will be divided into small groups that rotate between stations where they can learn about staying safe in different situations through educational, age-appropriate and fun hands-on activities. Stations include Extension’s Living With Fire Program’s Ember House, wildfire awareness, fire engines and rescue, gun and hunter safety, water safety, home pesticide safety and weeds, hand-washing, fire extinguisher training, and digital citizenship and online safety. The first 300 children will receive a t-shirt and goodie bag.

This event is part of the national Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Program, sponsored by the Progressive Agriculture Foundation. The foundation has helped put on Safety Days in multiple states since 1995. To pre-register, visit http://carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/3455842 or call (775) 283-7594. Attendees can also register 8 – 8:30 a.m. at the event.