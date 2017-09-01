Labor Day Office Closures

Many government offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed in observance of Labor Day. This includes the Community Development Department and City Attorney's Office.

The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on September 4.

All City of Reno recreation facilities are closed except for Northwest and Idlewild Pools, which will be open during the hours listed below:

Open Swim:

Idlewild Pool: 1 - 3:50 p.m.

Northwest Pool: 1 - 3:50 p.m.

Lap Swim:

Idlewild Pool: 11:30 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. and 6 - 7:15 p.m.

Northwest Pool: 7 - 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:50 p.m.

For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

The following Washoe County offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County Libraries. The North Valleys Library will also be closed on Tuesday. To place a hold, renew a checkout, download eBooks, research databases, find online articles, please visit www.washoecountylibrary.us

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County administrative offices and Passenger Services will be closed

RTC RIDE and RTC RAPID will be operating; on a Sunday schedule. RTC INTERCITY will not be operating. RTC SIERRA SPIRIT will operate on a regular schedule. For more information about transit schedules refer to a Bus Book, go to http://www.RTCwashoe.com.

NOTE: New bus schedules are effective Sunday, September 3. Information available at: https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/

