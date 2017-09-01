President Trump Sends Harvey Aid Request to Congress

President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts.

The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

The initial Harvey package is just the first installment for immediate disaster response like housing assistance, cleanup and FEMA-financed home repairs. The White House says more than 436,000 households have registered for FEMA aid.

The request also reiterates the need for Congress to increase the government's $19.9 trillion borrowing limit by the end of this month. Republicans are signaling that they may link the unpopular debt limit increase to Harvey relief.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is signing a proclamation establishing Sunday as a day of prayer for those dealing with the aftermath of Harvey.

The president is commending the families and rescue workers dealing with the remnants of the massive storm in Texas and Louisiana.

He says everyone involved has the same goal: To help people facing devastating losses.

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by religious leaders and members of faith-based groups on Friday.

The president is returning to Texas on Saturday to survey flood damage and is also expected to travel to Louisiana to review recovery efforts from the storm.

The flood control district for Harris County, which includes Houston, said Friday that 156,000 dwellings have been damaged by floodwaters.

Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District, says that's a conservative count.

Earlier, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up from a flooded Houston-area chemical plant after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up a day earlier after losing refrigeration.

It was the second day that flames and smoke could be seen at the Arkema plant in Crosby. Arkema says Harvey's floodwaters engulfed its backup generators and knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides from degrading and catching fire. Arkema executive Richard Rennard said two containers caught fire Friday evening, and that the company has six more that it expects will eventually catch fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency and local officials said an analysis of the smoke that came from the plant early Thursday showed no reason for alarm. No serious injuries were reported. EPA spokesman David Gray said the agency was sending its surveillance aircraft through the area again Friday night to monitor any airborne toxic chemicals and "will have information shortly."

A 1½ mile buffer (2.4 kilometers) around the plant was established Tuesday when Arkema Inc. warned that chemicals kept there could explode. Employees had been pulled, and up to 5,000 people living nearby were warned to evacuate. Officials remain comfortable with the size of the buffer, Rachel Moreno, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal Office, said Friday evening.

Arkema spokeswoman Janet Smith reiterated statements executives made earlier Friday that the safest course of action is to simply "let these fires happen and let them burn out."

Harvey's floodwaters engulfed backup generators and cut off the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides, used in such products as plastics and paints, from degrading and catching fire.

Harvey initially came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters), the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)