Nevada Rodeo Team Seeks Donations

The University of Nevada, Reno's newly recognized Rodeo Team is asking for sponsors to help with the upcoming competition year. With help from sponsors, they will be able to take care of expenses for operating and maintaining a rodeo facility. 

All donations are tax-deductible through the Associated Student Union at the University of Nevada. Any type of donation is appreciated, varying from services to facilities, to monetary donations. 

Sponsors can contact the team through email at nevada.rodeo@gmail.com

To keep up with the team, their Facebook page is Nevada Rodeo and Instagram is @nevadarodeo

