California Lawmakers Pass Bill on Storm Water Fees

California lawmakers have approved a bill to let local governments charge residents for storm water management systems without voter approval.

Supporters of the measure say it will help cities and counties prevent flooding and save water. But opponents say it violates Californians' right to vote on taxes.

The measure now needs Gov. Jerry Brown's signature to become law. It would let local governments charge residents to construct facilities for diverting and storing rain runoff just as they already do for sewage facilities.

It's unclear how much residents' water fees would increase because it would vary by community.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego says such infrastructure could have protected against the flooding in San Jose earlier this year that caused an estimated $73 million in damage.

