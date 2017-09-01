Christian Walker Named 2017 Pacific Coast League MVP

The Pacific Coast League has announced Reno Aces first baseman Christian Walker as the 2017 PCL Most Valuable Player, an honor annually chosen by the League's managers and media representatives.

Walker’s MVP selection is the third in the history of the Aces franchise. Adam Eaton was the first to earn the award in 2012 while Chris Owings notched it one season later in 2013. The Pennsylvania native is the overall Minor League leader in RBIs (113) and extra-base hits (74) while he is currently tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball in home runs with 32, which broke the Aces franchise single-season record that was set last season by Kyle Jensen (30). The slugger is currently in reach of breaking the Aces single-season RBI record as well (120) as he sits at 113.

He also leads the PCL in games (130), runs scored (103) and total bases (302) while he is second in hits (156), at bats (505) and slugging percentage (.598).

The 26-year-old is also the first PCL player to get to 30+ HR, 100+ RBI, 100+ runs in a season since Salt Lake’s Mark Trumbo in 2010 (36 HR, 122 RBI, 103 R). He is just one of three players in professional baseball in 2017 with at least 30 home runs, 100 RBI and 100 runs. The other two players, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Diamondbacks farmhand has racked up three multi-homer games en route to setting a Reno single-season franchise record in home runs. Walker hit a monthly-best eight home runs in May, which featured a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a May 8th victory at Sacramento. Five days later, he recorded one of the PCL’s four cycles this season, tying his season-bests in hits (4) and RBI (5) in an extra-inning win. Walker has hit safely in 26 of the last 28 games, which included a season-high 14-game streak from July 31-August 15, during which he hit .368 (21-for-57).

Along with being a mid-season and post-season All-Star this season, Walker has collected many additional accolades throughout his career including three prior All-Star bids, seven Player of the Week honors and four MiLB.com Organization All-Star bouts.

The All-PCL first baseman joins former named League MVP’s including Joe DiMaggio (1935), Paul Konerko (1997), Bobby Valentine (1970), Sandy Alomar, Jr. (1988-89), Tino Martinez (1991), and Joc Pederson (2014).

(Reno Aces)