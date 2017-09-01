Area Air Quality Currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Area Air Quality Currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.

They say that active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Visit www.OurCleanAir.com and www.airnow.gov for additional air quality information or call the Air Quality Hotline at 785-4110.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.