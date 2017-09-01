Crews Responding to Wildfire in Fernley Area - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Responding to Wildfire in Fernley Area

Posted: Updated:

Sierra Front says several crews are responding to a reported wildfire in the Fernley area. 

The Cable Canyon Fire started just after 11 a.m. in the area of Sage and Cable Canyon Drives. 

Sierra Front says BLM crews are responding, along with firefighters from Storey County and Central Lyon. 

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started, or if it is threatening any structures. 

We’ll release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.