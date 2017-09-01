Crews Responding to Wildfire in Fernley Area

Sierra Front says several crews are responding to a reported wildfire in the Fernley area.

The Cable Canyon Fire started just after 11 a.m. in the area of Sage and Cable Canyon Drives.

Sierra Front says BLM crews are responding, along with firefighters from Storey County and Central Lyon.

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started, or if it is threatening any structures.

We’ll release more information as soon as it becomes available.