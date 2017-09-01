Sparks Police Investigate Shots Fired Into Home - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigate Shots Fired Into Home

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police are investigating shots fired into a home Thursday night.

Officers say that during a BBQ, the owners of a home on Byrd Drive got into a dispute with several people driving a car down the street. The homeowners did not know the people in the car. During the fight, one of the people in the car pulled out a gun and fired toward the house.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered. Your information will remain anonymous. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.