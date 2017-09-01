Sparks Police Investigate Shots Fired Into Home

Sparks police are investigating shots fired into a home Thursday night.

Officers say that during a BBQ, the owners of a home on Byrd Drive got into a dispute with several people driving a car down the street. The homeowners did not know the people in the car. During the fight, one of the people in the car pulled out a gun and fired toward the house.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered. Your information will remain anonymous.