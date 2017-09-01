Sparks Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

Sierra Front says the Slinkard Fire near Topaz Lake is now 7,200 acres large and is 0% contained. NHP says there is no southbound traffic on Highway 395/State Route 208 by the Topaz Lodge.More >>
Sierra Front says the Slinkard Fire near Topaz Lake is now 7,200 acres large and is 0% contained. NHP says there is no southbound traffic on Highway 395/State Route 208 by the Topaz Lodge.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.More >>
Sierra Front says several crews are responding to a reported wildfire in the Fernley area.More >>
Sierra Front says several crews are responding to a reported wildfire in the Fernley area.More >>
Sierra Front says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake has grown to 52,704 acres.More >>
Sierra Front says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake has grown to 52,704 acres.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the man sought in connection with a recent car burglary. While the investigation remains ongoing, deputies have not released the suspect's name.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the man sought in connection with a recent car burglary. While the investigation remains ongoing, deputies have not released the suspect's name.More >>
The BLM says a few large lightning-sparked wildfires are burning in Northern California.More >>
The BLM says a few large lightning-sparked wildfires are burning in Northern California.More >>
Sierra Front says the Slinkard Fire near Topaz Lake is now 7,200 acres large and is 0% contained. NHP says there is no southbound traffic on Highway 395/State Route 208 by the Topaz Lodge.More >>
Sierra Front says the Slinkard Fire near Topaz Lake is now 7,200 acres large and is 0% contained. NHP says there is no southbound traffic on Highway 395/State Route 208 by the Topaz Lodge.More >>
Sparks police are investigating shots fired into a home Thursday night.More >>
Sparks police are investigating shots fired into a home Thursday night.More >>
Sparks police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place late Wednesday evening.More >>
Sparks police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place late Wednesday evening.More >>
Many of us have Monday off for Labor Day and good thing, too! Consider yourself busy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Many of us have Monday off for Labor Day and good thing, too! Consider yourself busy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>