Sparks Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

Sparks police have apprehended a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place late Wednesday evening at the intersection of Prater and Pyramid Way. The victim was able to hail a police officer and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Freddy Marquez, a 22-year-old Sparks resident, was identified as the suspect. Marquez was located and arrested for Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Marquez is being held at the Washoe County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sparks Police Department Detective Division or Secret Witness.