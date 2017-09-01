Sparks Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police have apprehended a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place late Wednesday evening at the intersection of Prater and Pyramid Way. The victim was able to hail a police officer and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Freddy Marquez, a 22-year-old Sparks resident, was identified as the suspect. Marquez was located and arrested for Battery with a Deadly Weapon.  Marquez is being held at the Washoe County Jail.     

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sparks Police Department Detective Division or Secret Witness. 

