Road Work on State Route 28 is Being put on Pause for Labor Day Weekend

Road Work on State Route 28 is Being put on Pause for Labor Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that work on the State Route 28 shared-used path near Incline Village will be on hold during Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.

With the expected holiday traffic at the popular destination, NDOT and Granite Construction officials timed current work to be at a point where State Route 28 could be accessible in both directions. Work will remain in progress through Friday, Sept. 1. 

Construction will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

