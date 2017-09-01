Free 2017 Disaster Preparedness Fair to be Held September 7 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Free 2017 Disaster Preparedness Fair to be Held September 7

The City of Reno is holding a free 2017 Disaster Preparedness Fair at Reno City Hall on Thursday, September 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fair will feature presentations and local exhibitors who can help our community prepare for potential disasters.

Scheduled presentations include:

• “Are we in for another big winter? What to ‘freak-out’ about and what not to” - Presenter: Chris Smallcomb, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Reno National Weather Service

• “Disaster by shaking: What every Nevadan needs to know” - Presenter: Dr. Annie Kell, Education/Outreach Seismologist, Nevada Seismological Laboratory

• “Winter 2017 - Weather and flood monitoring for emergency management” - Presenter: Ed Evans, Hydrologist, Truckee River Flood Management Authority

• “Fire, it’s everyone’s fight” - Presenter: Tray Palmer, Fire Marshal, Reno Fire Department

The event is sponsored by City of Reno, Washoe County, Washoe County Health District, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Nevada State Contractor's Board and State Farm Insurance.

Validated parking is available at City Hall’s parking garage.

