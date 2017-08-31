Night in the Country Announces 2018 Headliners - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Night in the Country Announces 2018 Headliners



Night in the Country has announced headliners for the event’s 2018 lineup; Cole Swindell and Brett Eldredge. Swindell will headline on Friday, July 27 followed by Eldredge Saturday, July 28.

Night in the Country will return to the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the 17th year July 26-28. Tickets are currently on sale for the lowest prices of the year. General Admission tickets can be purchased for $85, Reserved Seating for $115, Superfan for $160 and VIP tickets for $375, and Club 149 for $650.

Since 2002, Night in the Country has put on an annual music festival, as well as other local concerts, to raise funds for local and regional non-profit organizations.

For artist announcements, campsite information, or to buy tickets visit: http://www.NightintheCountry.org.

