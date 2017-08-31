US Orders Russia to Close San Francisco Consulate

The United States has ordered Russia to shutter its San Francisco consulate and close offices in Washington and New York, intensifying tensions between the former Cold War foes. Washington gave Moscow 48 hours to comply.



The Trump administration describes its action as retaliation for the Kremlin's "unwarranted and detrimental" demand earlier this month that the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff in Russia. But Moscow declared it a major escalation, with a top Russian lawmaker saying the move heralded "the hot phase of diplomatic war."



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says, "The United States is prepared to take further action as necessary and as warranted."



It was a harsh welcome to Washington for new Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who arrived only hours after the U.S. announcement.



The newly arrived Russian ambassador to the United States has invoked Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin in saying Moscow will carefully consider its response to the order to close its consulate in San Francisco and scale back operations in Washington and New York.



Russian news agencies quoted him as saying: "We have to act calmly and professionally. Speaking like Lenin, we don't need hysterical impulses," citing a Lenin maxim.



The U.S. says Russian diplomats who work at three diplomatic facilities being closed by the U.S. can be reassigned to other Russian consulates or posts in the United States.



A senior American official says the U.S. has told Russia it isn't kicking any diplomats out of the country. The official says Russia will continue to own the buildings that house the Russian posts. The official adds that Russia can sell the buildings or otherwise dispose of them. One is leased.



The official says the closures affect Russia's consulate general in San Francisco and an official residence there. Annexes in New York and Washington that house trade missions also must close by Saturday.



The official briefed reporters on a telephone conference call on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.