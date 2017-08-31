District Court Judge Permanently Blocks Overtime Rule

A district court judge permanently blocked a Department of Labor rule that would have required employers to pay overtime for salaried workers making less than $47,000 a year.

The rule was supposed to take effect in December of last year but was blocked before taking effect.

Thursday’s ruling permanently invalidates the rule.

Nevada Attorney Adam Laxalt who led a coalition against the overtime rule said in a statement:

“My office is proud to have led the charge towards a final ruling that brings clarity, certainty and closure to the business community and government alike.”

Senator Dean Heller also praised the decision saying in a statement "since the rule was issued last year, I have been strongly concerned about its impact because it would fundamentally change how employers compensate their workers, reducing Nevadans' work hours and benefits....I'm pleased to see that a federal judge acknowledged the regulation's harmful consequences and ruled it invalid today.”