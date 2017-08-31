District Court Judge Permanently Blocks Overtime Rule - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

District Court Judge Permanently Blocks Overtime Rule

Posted: Updated:

A district court judge permanently blocked a Department of Labor rule that would have required employers to pay overtime for salaried workers making less than $47,000 a year.

The rule was supposed to take effect in December of last year but was blocked before taking effect.

Thursday’s ruling permanently invalidates the rule.

Nevada Attorney Adam Laxalt who led a coalition against the overtime rule said in a statement: 

“My office is proud to have led the charge towards a final ruling that brings clarity, certainty and closure to the business community and government alike.”

Senator Dean Heller also praised the decision saying in a statement "since the rule was issued last year, I have been strongly concerned about its impact because it would fundamentally change how employers compensate their workers, reducing Nevadans' work hours and benefits....I'm pleased to see that a federal judge acknowledged the regulation's harmful consequences and ruled it invalid today.”

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.