Future of Possible StoneGate Development Still Undecided

The fate of a possible new planned unit development called StoneGate, just near Cold Springs, is still in limbo. Wednesday, the Reno City Planning Commission voted to continue discussion about the project at their next meeting on September 20th, before making an official decision.

This is the second time they have voted to further discussion after their first meeting about the project on July 13th.

The potential project would be located just south of White Lake off of Highway 395. The approximately 1,700 acres of land would house up to 5,000 new homes.

Cold Springs residents and others who live near the proposed site packed the meeting on Wednesday to voice their concerns. Some of the main issues that residents and planning commission members have with the proposed project include: emergency response times, traffic, wildlife and local school capacities.

Since the potential site is outside of the city's standard response time, a new fire station would have to be created to serve the 10-15,000 new residents.

The development applicant is also working with the Washoe County School District, proposing two new schools on the south side of the freeway as well as a new high school on the north side.

The city says they're looking for a balance between these potential new homes and new employment opportunities. However, some residents say they moved to that area for a more rural, slower pace of life and don't want it urbanized.

Cathy Caroll, who lives near the area says if the city goes through with the project, it's like "paving paradise to put up a parking lot." Caroll pleads with the City to halt any forward progress on StoneGate. "It's just not feasible, it's--it's crazy to even think about building 4,100 more homes out here. I just can't even imagine what they're thinking."

For more information about the project, click here.