Douglas County Deputies Report Several Area Car Burglaries

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding Stateline residents to lock their cars after several burglaries were recently reported in the lower Kingsbury area.

Deputies say there have been 13 attempted burglaries and burglaries with losses.

The crimes started August 24th and have been occurring in the dark hours to cars parked in driveways and on the street. All the affected cars were unlocked. The loss ranges from cash, wallets, an iPad and checkbook.

One witness reported seeing on a surveillance recording of a white male 5’10, wearing shorts and a tee shirt wearing a baseball cap, carrying a backpack, trying to open a car door.

Deputies say be aware of suspicious persons in the neighborhood, and call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office if you see someone suspicious at (775)782-5126 or 911 if you see a crime occurring.