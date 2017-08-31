Douglas County Deputies Report Several Area Car Burglaries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Deputies Report Several Area Car Burglaries

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding Stateline residents to lock their cars after several burglaries were recently reported in the lower Kingsbury area.

Deputies say there have been 13 attempted burglaries and burglaries with losses. 

The crimes started August 24th and have been occurring in the dark hours to cars parked in driveways and on the street. All the affected cars were unlocked. The loss ranges from cash, wallets, an iPad and checkbook.  

One witness reported seeing on a surveillance recording of a white male 5’10, wearing shorts and a tee shirt wearing a baseball cap, carrying a backpack, trying to open a car door. 

Deputies say be aware of suspicious persons in the neighborhood, and call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office if you see someone suspicious at (775)782-5126 or 911 if you see a crime occurring.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.