Lightning-Sparked Wildfires Burn in Northern California

The BLM says a few large lightning-sparked wildfires are burning in Northern California.

The BLM says R-4 Fire started early Wednesday morning 23 miles east-southeast of Madeline, California.

The 17,500-acre fire is burning near several ranches, threatening six houses, and 12 other structures.

The BLM says this wildfire is expected to be fully contained sometime on Friday, August 11th.

The fire has burned in priority habitat for greater sage-grouse. It is affecting BLM-permitted livestock grazing allotments.

Meanwhile, the 6,042-acre Mud Fire, also caused by lightning, is located along Highway 395 north of the Lassen County community of Litchfield.

The Mud Fire is one of three fires burning on BLM-managed lands along the California-Nevada border northeast of Susanville, California. The Lone Fire has been consumed by the R-4 fire. The Cherry Fire has been contained at 25 acres.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.