Trump Administration Cuts Funding for Health Care Sign-Ups

Nevada Highway Patrol says traffic being allowed on Highway 395 south to State Route 208, but still is closed at SR 208 due to the Slinkard Fire.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says traffic being allowed on Highway 395 south to State Route 208, but still is closed at SR 208 due to the Slinkard Fire.More >>
Reno police say a person is dead after being shot in downtown Reno early Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.More >>
Reno police say a person is dead after being shot in downtown Reno early Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.More >>
The BLM says a few large lightning-sparked wildfires are burning in Northern California.More >>
The BLM says a few large lightning-sparked wildfires are burning in Northern California.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining forces with Reno Media Group, the Atlantis and the American Red Cross to bring the community together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining forces with Reno Media Group, the Atlantis and the American Red Cross to bring the community together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.More >>
Reno police say a person is dead after being shot in downtown Reno early Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.More >>
Reno police say a person is dead after being shot in downtown Reno early Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.More >>
FEMA says it will establish a Recovery Service Center in Carson City to offer support to survivors of Hurricane Harvey and other ongoing disaster operations.More >>
FEMA says it will establish a Recovery Service Center in Carson City to offer support to survivors of Hurricane Harvey and other ongoing disaster operations.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says traffic being allowed on Highway 395 south to State Route 208, but still is closed at SR 208 due to the Slinkard Fire.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says traffic being allowed on Highway 395 south to State Route 208, but still is closed at SR 208 due to the Slinkard Fire.More >>
Many people in our community want to help those in Texas and for one Reno couple, they took the chance to personally head down south to be an extra hands and feet for victims.More >>
Many people in our community want to help those in Texas and for one Reno couple, they took the chance to personally head down south to be an extra hands and feet for victims.More >>