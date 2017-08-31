Trump Administration Cuts Funding for Health Care Sign-Ups - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trump Administration Cuts Funding for Health Care Sign-Ups

The Trump administration is announcing sharp cuts in programs promoting health care enrollment under the Affordable Care Act for next year.

In a call with reporters, Health and Human Services officials say advertising will be cut to $10 million for the 2018 open enrollment season. That's down from $100 million for the 2017 sign-up season.

Funding for consumer helpers called "navigators" will also be cut, from $62.5 million for 2017, to about $36 million for next year.

Administration officials say the government hasn't gotten much bang for its buck as far as ACA advertising and the navigator program, with some enrollment centers signing up very few customers.

Democrats are likely to accuse the administration of trying to undermine the program, which President Donald Trump says is going to "implode."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

