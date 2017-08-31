Sparks Man Among Arrested During Bay Area Demonstrations

Berkeley Police say a 32-year-old man from Sparks was among 13 people arrested this weekend during demonstrations.

Police says the 13 people including Levi Smith were arrested on a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon felony assault, and violations to the city code.

Six people were hurt.

In February, officials at the University of California at Berkeley were forced to cancel a talk by right-wing provocateur and Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos after black-clad protesters hurled smoke bombs and sparked a huge bonfire.