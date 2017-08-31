Nevada Education Department Postpones School Ratings Release

The Nevada Department of Education is postponing the release of its new school rating system after districts statewide complained the preliminary numbers don't seem to make sense.

State Superintendent of Instruction Steve Canavero says they need more time to review technical changes to make sure the framework is accurate. He says the original release date set for Sept. 15 has been pushed back to December.

School district officials in Clark and Washoe counties have been warning for months that many schools would see their ratings decline under the new framework.

The Nevada Association of School Superintendents says the preliminary data confirmed those fears. They say the ratings have pushed ratings downward dramatically in many schools "for no evidence-based reason."

Washoe County's chief accountability officer says the ratings don't appear to match what's really going on in schools.

