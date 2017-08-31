Crews on Scene of Structure Fire That's Spread to Nearby Land Ne - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews on Scene of Structure Fire That's Spread to Nearby Land Near Winnemucca Ranch Road

Posted: Updated:

Sierra Front says fire crews are on scene of a structure fire that has spread to nearby land near Winnemucca Ranch Road and Pyramid Highway. 

Sierra Front says BLM and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews are on scene. 

We have a crew on scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available., 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.