FEMA to Open Nevada Recovery Service Center for Harvey Relief Efforts

FEMA says it will establish a Recovery Service Center in Carson City to help offer support to survivors of Hurricane Harvey and other ongoing disaster operations.

FEMA says this service center will not affect ongoing support to state, local and tribal applicants for the flooding that took place in Nevada in January and February earlier this year.

FEMA says it will send other U.S. Department of Homeland Security and additional FEMA employees and recruit Nevadans to staff the new recovery service center.

The center will receive and process applications for disaster assistance through its toll-free registration number and through online registration.

Authorities say the Carson City center will have up to 300 customer service representatives working at a time.

If you are interested in applying for FEMA temporary customer service positions, go to https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/478377600.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval released this statement:

“Nevada is proud to serve as a base of operations for FEMA as the victims of Hurricane Harvey begin to seek the resources necessary to rebuild their homes and communities. I am pleased that Nevadans will be helping their fellow Americans and we’ll work with FEMA to ensure its hiring demands are fulfilled so assistance can be provided in a swift manner and the victims of the Hurricane can begin the difficult process of restoring their lives.”

(FEMA contributed to this report.)