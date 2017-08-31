Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

Police say a person is dead after being shot in downtown Reno early Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Reno Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of West First Street and Roff Way near North Arlington.

Responding officers located a deceased victim. 

Detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this is asked to call Reno Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $2,500 reward is being offered. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.