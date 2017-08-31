Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide in Downtown Reno

Police say a person is dead after being shot in downtown Reno early Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Reno Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of West First Street and Roff Way near North Arlington.

Responding officers located a deceased victim.

Detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this is asked to call Reno Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $2,500 reward is being offered.