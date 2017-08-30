South Lake Tahoe Man Arrested for Child Pornography

El Dorado County deputies arrested a South Lake Tahoe man Wednesday after finding images of child pornography in his home.

Deputies say they received a report of a man molesting a child under the age of 18 in July. A search warrant was served for 65-year-old Robert Huckaby's home, where the images of child pornography were discovered.

Huckaby was booked in the El Dorado County Jail for possession of child pornography and molesting a child under the age of 18.