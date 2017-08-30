Area Elementary School Students Learn About College - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Area Elementary School Students Learn About College

Students at Virginia Palmer Elementary School learned about getting ready for college at an assembly on Wednesday.

They got notebooks and pencils from Truckee Meadows Community College during the assemblies.

TMCC teamed up with Reno Sunrise Rotary Club and the Washoe County Education Alliance to raise awareness about the importance of college.

"This affords our kids an opportunity to start thinking and talking about college early so that pathway is being built early,” says WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis.

“College education is really important, whether you want to be a highly trained automotive technician, or a nurse or a firefighter,” says TMCC President Karin Hilgersom.  

TMCC offers dozens of two year degrees along with training workforce certificates to help graduates get into the workforce.

