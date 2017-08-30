Nevada Finalizes Difficult Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

The University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff have finalized its difficult non-conference schedule that includes six home games to bring the total number of home regular season contests to 15. The television schedule will be announced at a later date along with tip-off times.

“We are extremely excited about our 2017-18 non-conference and Mountain West schedule,” Musselman said. “We feel like this schedule will give us a competitive body of work and resume come March. Our staff worked really hard to emphasize in non-conference schedule, the importance of playing quality teams on the road, which is highlighted by our five road games.”

We also put an emphasis into bringing six quality opponents into Lawlor. It was extremely important to us that we reward our fan base with competitive home games. Most college programs play 30 or 31 games in a season. We are happy that we have filled our schedule with all Division I opponents and filled our non-conference home slate with six games versus Division I opponents.”

“The Mountain West will be extremely competitive this year and as a conference, could not be in a better place. We are excited about the challenges that the MW will present to our team. Each MW road game presents its own challenge."

Of the 14 non-conference opponents seven earned postseason bids. Two won conference tournament titles to qualify for the NCAA field and three appeared in the NIT. Two schools finished with an RPI in the 30’s while another three where in the top 100 and five more appeared in the top 200.

The Pack will host Idaho on Nov. 10 and Rhode Island on Nov. 13 to start the regular season. The Vandals were 19-14 a year ago and earned a postseason bid. The Rams went 25-10 and captured the Atlantic 10 tournament title to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament. RIU finished with an RPI of 31.

After back-to-back road trips to Santa Clara on Nov. 15 and Pacific on Nov. 18 the Pack hosts Davidson. The Wildcats went 17-15 last season had an RPI of 89. A long road trip follows to Hawaii to play the Rainbows in Honolulu on Nov. 24.

The Illinois State Redbirds come to Lawlor Events Center on Nov. 29 as part of the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge. ISU went 28-7 last season and won the MVC regular season title with a 17-1 mark. After falling in the MVC Tournament title game they played in the NIT. ISU finished with an RPI of 39.

Two early December road games has the Pack at UC Irvine and Texas Tech. The Anteaters won the Big West regular season title but fell in the conference tournament championship game and played in the NIT. UCI finished the year 21-15 and posted an RPI of 130. The Red Raiders where 18-14 on the season and had an RPI of 122.

Nevada will participate in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. The Pack will play TCU who captured the postseason NIT last year. The Horned Frogs were 24-15 and had an RPI of 52 last season.

The non-conference schedule concludes with four games in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic. The first two games will be played in Reno against Radford on Dec. 17 and UC Davis on Dec. 19. Radford was 14-18 last season while UC Davis went 23-13. The Aggies won the Big West tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The final two games of the tournament will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Southern Illinois is on tap on Dec. 22 and San Francisco on Dec. 23. The Salukis were 14-18 last year. The Dons were 20-13, played in the postseason CBI and had an RPI of 100. Both games will air on Fox Sports 1.

The Wolf Pack is expected to play a pair of exhibition games at home and more information on those will be available in the coming weeks.

The Pack will look to defend both its regular season and conference tournament titles in the third year under head coach Eric Musselman. Nevada boasted a 14-4 conference record in the 2016-17 season, going 8-1 in Lawlor Events Center against Mountain West foes.

The conference schedule is subject to change as games may shift a day to accommodate television broadcasts.

The schedule features home-and-home series for eight of the conference matchups, while the Pack will only play New Mexico in Reno and Air Force on the road.

The Wolf Pack’s first conference game is set for Dec. 27 at Fresno State, while the conference home opener is set for Dec. 30 against New Mexico. Rival UNLV will visit Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 7 and the Pack will head to Vegas on Feb. 28. The first rematch of the regular season and tournament championship game will be on Feb. 3 when Nevada travels to Fort Collins to face Colorado State. The Rams will make the return trip to Reno on Feb. 25, the Pack’s only Sunday game this year.

The 2018 Mountain West Championship is set to begin on March 7 for the men with the tournament winner being crowned on March 10.

Season tickets start at $199 and $89 for youth. For more information, fans can call 775-348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com.



DATE DAY OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Nov. 10 Fri. Idaho Reno, Nev. TBA

Nov. 13 Mon. Rhode Island Reno, Nev. TBA

Nov. 15 Wed. at Santa Clara Santa Clara, Calif. TBA

Nov. 18 Sat. at Pacific Stockton, Calif. 7: 00 p.m.

Nov. 21 Tue. Davidson Reno, Nev. TBA

Nov. 24 Fri. at Hawai`i Honolulu, Hawaii TBA

Nov. 29 Wed. Illinois State# Reno, Nev. TBA

Dec. 2 Sat. at UC Irvine Irvine, Calif. TBA

Dec. 5 Tue. at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas TBA



Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic - Staples Center

Dec. 8 Fri. vs. TCU Los Angeles, Calif. TBA



Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic

Dec. 17 Sun. Radford Reno, Nev. TBA

Dec. 19 Tue. UC Davis Reno, Nev. TBA

Dec. 22 Fri. Southern Illinois (Orleans Arena) Las Vegas, Nev. 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 Sat. San Francisco (Orleans Arena) Las Vegas, Nev. 8 p.m.

Dec. 27 Wed. at Fresno State* Fresno, Calif. TBA

Dec. 30 Sat. New Mexico* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 3 Wed. Wyoming* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 6 Sat. at Air Force* Colorado Springs, Colo. TBA

Jan. 13 Sat. Utah State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 17 Wed. at San José State* San Jose, Calif. TBA

Jan. 20 Sat. Boise State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 24 Wed. at Wyoming* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Jan. 31 Wed. Fresno State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 3 Sat. at Colorado State* Fort Collins, Colo. TBA

Feb. 7 Wed. UNLV* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 10 Sat. San Diego State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 14 Wed. at Boise State* Boise, Idaho TBA

Feb. 17 Sat. at Utah State* Logan, Utah TBA

Feb. 21 Wed. San José State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 25 Sun. Colorado State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 28 Wed. at UNLV* Las Vegas, Nev. TBA



Mar. 3 Sat. at San Diego State* San Diego, Calif. TBA







^Exhibition game *MW Game

#Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge

Home games in bold All times Pacific



(University of Nevada, Reno)