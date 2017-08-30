Pyramid Lake Hoping for More Business After a Rough Weather Year

From flooding to fires, it's been a rough year for folks around Pyramid Lake. They've fought more than 45 fires already in the reservation alone, many of them caused by dry lightning. Emergency management says they are usually not quite that busy with fires, but it's been an active year for sure. Some could even call it a disaster.

The effects of flooding in January is still effecting roads too. Don Pelt of Emergency Management says the pattern all started with the Virginia Complex fire last August. Since then they just can't seem to catch a break.

"That opened up for the winter flooding to create a problem where we had nothing to hold back the dirt and rock from mountains," said Pelt.

They are working with FEMA and hope to have Surprise Valley Road just past Warrior to be open in a few months. Right now it's only open for emergency vehicles. Erik and his family have been hoping to go down there four times now this year.

"The good spots are down there so we wish we could hit those up," said Erik Preciado.

With all the extra water though, he's still having a good time.

"We manage but it's like it doesn't really hurt us because we always find something else," said Preciado.

The effects from flooding and fires are trickling down to their economy too. Not nearly as many permits have been sold this year, and people are having to take longer routes to haul stuff or even to just get their mail. Hopefully with the holiday weekend coming up they will be able to sell more permits.