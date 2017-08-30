Only on 2: Businesses Collect Donations for Harvey Flood Victims - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Only on 2: Businesses Collect Donations for Harvey Flood Victims

Reno Forklift and two other businesses are collecting donations for flood victims in Texas. They have ten semi-trucks that will be delivering donations starting Thursday.

They're looking for everything from water and food to blankets and clothing.

They donating because of the generosity they received after flooding this past winter.

"If it wasn't for the people here for the Reno area coming and helping us we wouldn't be where we are today, so you've got to pay it forward and that's what we're doing,” says George Pimpl.

The first supplies will be shipped starting Thursday but they'll be taking for donations for at least two months and distributing them in Texas.

You can drop off donations at Reno Forklift at 171 Coney Island Drive in Sparks. 

You can also make monetary donations this Thursday at the Atlantis Casino from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

