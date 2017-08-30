Burners Choosing to Fly to Burning Man

Burners are still trying to make their way to the playa, while some travel by bus or car others are choosing a more stylish route. Burner Express Air has been taking burners from Reno out to the Black Rock Desert for about 13 years, but they say in the last few years the number of flyers have gone up. "It is such an easy and quick flight for them, it saves the drive. Our flights are typically about 30 to 40 minutes," says John Osteza of Advantage Flight Solutions.

By using bus and airplanes Burner Express hopes to help remove some of the traffic coming to and from Burning Man. "We have been working with the Burning Man organizations to try and decrease traffic out there and one way we can do that is through the aircraft and through the bus systems," explains Osteza.

Flights are about $450 from Reno-Tahoe International one way, and about $800 round trip. Even though it may cost more than driving up to the desert, these burners say it is worth it. "We had friend who went last year and they go stuck in traffic on the way back and it took them 23 hours to get back from LA. I think it took them 12 hours just to get out of Burning Man. So this year we decided flying was definitely the best way to go," jokes John Galinsky from Los Angeles.

Melanie Bromley has gone to Burning Man for the last four years, she says flying to the playa is more convenient. "For a lot of people Burning Man is something that takes a lot of time commitment and this is one way you can do it. This means you can work and take minimal time off."

If you would like to book a flight or a bus for Burning Man visit: https://burnerexpress.burningman.org/