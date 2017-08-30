Annual Nugget Rib Cook-Off Gets Underway in Sparks

A California sheriff's deputy has died after being shot at a hotel that is now surrounded by police.More >>
The Nevada Army Guard is leaving for Texas to help in tropical storm Harvey relief efforts.
Burners are still trying to make their way to the playa, while some travel by bus or car others are choosing a more stylish route.
The Mono County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are ordered for residences from Robert's Ranch north to the Nevada state line. Deputies went door-to-door and notified affected residents.
The 29th Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off started Wednesday morning, featuring 22 rib cookers from around the country.
Sparks police have arrested two men in an armed residential burglary.
Reno Police say that a man shot and killed near UNR last week had tried to rob two people at gun point before being shot himself.
Reno fire crews responded to a small brushfire that spread to an apartment building early Tuesday evening.
The 1,100-acre Rabbit Creek south of Elko is now 20% contained.
