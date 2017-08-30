Annual Nugget Rib Cook-Off Gets Underway in Sparks

The 29th Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off started Wednesday morning, featuring 22 rib cookers from around the country. Butch's Smack Your Lips BBQ traveled the farthest, all the way from Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

"We have so many friends and pseudo family that we've met just from coming out here for so many years and we love to come out and see them and to feed all the great people," Alyson Lupinetti, Butch's Pit Master said.

More than 500,000 people are expected to head to the rib cook-off during the six-day event, eating 240,000 pounds of ribs.

"We're expecting huge crowds and already you can see that they're coming in on the first day, bright and early," Caddie Dufurrena, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Nugget said.

One of the only concerns for vendors is the summer heat. Temperatures could exceed 100 degrees this weekend, potentially scaring some people away.

"We're all concerned it's gonna keep people inside their houses and away from the event but we're gonna be here. If they're hungry, they should come on down," Lupinetti said.

People are encouraged to stay hydrated, while at the event, and there are plenty of vendors that supply water, shave ice, and lemonade.

"We know people love to come down and have a beer, and certainly do that, but remember to stay hydrated as well," Dufurrena said. "We have a whole bunch of different beverage booths, all along Victorian Avenue."

Cici Jaramillo found one of those vendors and found a good way to stay cool.

"Drinking my lemonade and hydrating," Jaramillo, Spanish Springs resident said. "There's a lot of ice in it. It's really, really cold."

The hot weather is good for those vendors, especially since most people want a drink to wash their barbecue down. It is also good for vendors who sell cold treats like ice cream.

"You get to a point where it's too hot though. People don't like to come out," Bruce McVeigh, Owner of Sierra Swirl Soft Serve Ice Cream said. "When it cools down, usually into the upper 80s, low 90s, then people come out and we do a lot of volume, on especially this event."

McVeigh says he usually has a long line of customers during the late evening hours, looking for dessert or something cold to eat. There are tents available to get out of the sun, but it is limited.

"The beer garden, which you can go into with your family, has some shade areas," Dufurrena said. "If you're over 21, you can visit the Patron Tent, and of course if you have tickets to Rib Village this year, the whole thing is shaded. It's under a huge shade tent."

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off runs from 10:30am to 9pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Monday is the final day, running from 10:30am to 5pm.