California Sheriff's Deputy Dies From Gunshot

A California sheriff's deputy has died after being shot at a hotel that is now surrounded by police.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says 52-year-old Deputy Robert French died Wednesday on his way to a hospital.

French served in the Sheriff's Department for 21 years.

The scene remains active, with police checking rooms for other possible suspects.

Jones says two California Highway Patrol officers who also were shot during the vehicle theft investigation are expected to survive.

Authorities say a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody.

Two women have also been arrested.

The incident began when the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car.

The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel.

