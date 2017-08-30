Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz to Announce Bid for Governor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz to Announce Bid for Governor

Posted: Updated:

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz is expected to announce on Tuesday his bid for governor.

Schwartz has been the state treasurer since January 2015. 

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak previously announced his bid for the office. 

Governor Brian Sandoval is term-limited after eight years and can't run again.

