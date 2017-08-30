Carson City Deputies Seek Man in Car Burglary Investigation

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it needs help finding a man in connection with a car burglary investigation.

Deputies say the burglary happened on Wednesday, August 23rd at around 3:15 a.m. at an undisclosed business in Carson City.

The suspect is described as a possible white male with short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with dark pants.

The suspect may be driving a 1997 to 2002 white Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigations, Detective Sal Acosta (775) 283-7855.