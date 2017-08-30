Report: Nevada Gambling Revenue Falls 1.7% in July

State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos was down about 1.7% in July compared with the same month a year ago.

Data released Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos won almost $998 million from gamblers last month.

Revenue at casinos on the Las Vegas Strip shrunk about 7.7% to $565.6 million. Casinos along Boulder Highway saw the biggest jump in revenue in Clark County, bringing in $66.4 million or 19.3% more than in July 2016.

A year ago, Nevada's casinos crossed the psychologically important $1 billion threshold, thanks to more weekend days in the calendar and good luck with the high-roller game of baccarat.

The state benefited with more than $69.1 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in July.

