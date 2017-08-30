Reno Couple in Texas Helping Victims of Harvey

Many people in our community want to help those in Texas and for one Reno couple, they took the chance to personally drive down south to be an extra hands and feet for victims.

“We are headed down, somewhere down there,” said Eric Spratley on a Facebook video posted Sunday telling people about the decision with his wife to go to Texas and help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“I know we are needed in Texas,” said Spratley in the video.

A recently retired Washoe County Sheriff's Deputy, Spratley had no real plan or idea of where he and his wife might end up. They arrived in the Houston area Tuesday night where the reality of what they've seen in the news came to life.

“When we pulled into the area, it was ominous black cloud yesterday. Roads are impassable. Every road we took we were hitting a flooded road or blocked road.”

Spratley says many evacuees are heading to Houston suburbs to find refuge. That is where they plan to serve with no timeline of when they might return to Reno.

“We're at Grace View Baptist Church in a little suburb called Tomball. They're going to be receiving a bus load of evacuees momentarily. There's diapers and formula and first aid and towels and beds, everything is set up at this center.”

Not everyone can pack up and leave like the Spratleys did, but they are seeing firsthand how monetary donations are the best way those who are far away can be close to those in need.

“I heard of people locally who wanted to give diapers and have them shipped here, but that is a logistical nightmare…giving financially seems to be better way to go to get the resources here.”

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.

You can also donate at the Atlantis on Thursday. Channel 2 News is teaming up with the Red Cross to collect donations in the west parking lot between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.