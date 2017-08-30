Nevada Army Guard Heads to Texas for Harvey Relief Efforts

A Nevada Army Guard crew is headed to Texas to assist in emergency operations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Eight crew members took off in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Guard's aviation support facility at Reno-Stead Airport just north of Reno.

Sgt. Erick Studenicka says the helicopter can carry 36 people and haul more than 25 tons of equipment and supplies.

He says the crew is expected to refuel and spend the night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before landing in Dallas on Thursday to receive its final instructions from Texas National Guard officers. There expected to be assigned to search and rescue missions in the Houston area.

The Nevada Air National Guard has also been requested to send one C-130 with six-person aircrew to Dallas to help in the relief efforts along the Gulf Coast.

The Nevada Army and Air Guard sent multiple units to New Orleans in 2005 to help respond to Hurricane Katrina

Meanwhile, about 10,000 additional National Guard troops from around the U.S. are being deployed to Texas as Harvey continues dumping rain on the region.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that "the worst is not over" for southeastern Texas as widespread flooding continues.

The Republican says the arrival of additional Guard members from around the country will bring the total number of deployments to about 24,000. Abbott earlier this week activated all available members of the Texas National Guard.

Abbott says the Guard has conducted more than 8,500 rescues and more than 1,400 shelter-in-place and welfare checks.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)