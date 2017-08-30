Avoid Scammers When Donating to Hurricane Victims

With such an unprecedented and deadly storm in Hurricane Harvey, many are anxious to open their hearts and their wallets to donate to the victims. While it's human nature to want to help, the Better Business Bureau urges caution with donations.

Since waiting for government aid can take some time, nonprofits and charity organizations step in to help provide more immediate relief. However, scammers often take advantage of vulnerable people during natural disasters, disguising themselves through phone calls, emails or social media.

One immediate red flag that should pop up in your mind is if you are contacted by someone asking for immediate donations. Tim Johnston, President of the Better Business Bureau explains, "If it's a legitimate charity, they'll take your donations three weeks from now, just as much as they would today. So if you feel pressured, don't give, do your research."

Another tip, do not provide any personal information with your donation. Legitimate charities may ask for your name or mailing address but anything beyond that, like a drivers license or social security number could quite possibly signal a scam.

Use caution with crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe--do your research to make sure those asking for help are legitimately in need. If you notice something suspicious, immediately report it to site administrators.

For Reno residents who want to be sure they are donating to a reputable organization--head to the Atlantis on Thursday, 8/31. Channel 2 News is teaming up with the Red Cross to collect donations in the west parking lot between 11 A.M. and 7 P.M.

For more information about avoiding scammers when donating, see below.

From the Better Business Bureau:

BBB Wise Giving Alliance suggests that donors keep the following tips in mind to help avoid questionable appeals for support: