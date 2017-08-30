Avoid Scammers When Donating to Hurricane Victims - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Avoid Scammers When Donating to Hurricane Victims

By Elizabeth Olveda
With such an unprecedented and deadly storm in Hurricane Harvey, many are anxious to open their hearts and their wallets to donate to the victims. While it's human nature to want to help, the Better Business Bureau urges caution with donations. 

Since waiting for government aid can take some time, nonprofits and charity organizations step in to help provide more immediate relief. However, scammers often take advantage of vulnerable people during natural disasters, disguising themselves through phone calls, emails or social media. 

One immediate red flag that should pop up in your mind is if you are contacted by someone asking for immediate donations. Tim Johnston, President of the Better Business Bureau explains, "If it's a legitimate charity, they'll take your donations three weeks from now, just as much as they would today. So if you feel pressured, don't give, do your research."

Another tip, do not provide any personal information with your donation. Legitimate charities may ask for your name or mailing address but anything beyond that, like a drivers license or social security number could quite possibly signal a scam. 

Use caution with crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe--do your research to make sure those asking for help are legitimately in need. If you notice something suspicious, immediately report it to site administrators.

For Reno residents who want to be sure they are donating to a reputable organization--head to the Atlantis on Thursday, 8/31. Channel 2 News is teaming up with the Red Cross to collect donations in the west parking lot between 11 A.M. and 7 P.M.

For more information about avoiding scammers when donating, see below. 

From the Better Business Bureau:

BBB Wise Giving Alliance suggests that donors keep the following tips in mind to help avoid questionable appeals for support:

  1. Verify the trustworthiness of soliciting relief organizations by visiting Give.org to access free reports that specify if the charity meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
  2. See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. Unless the charity already has staff in the affected areas, it may be difficult to bring in new aid workers to provide assistance quickly. See if the charity’s website clearly describes what the charity can do to address immediate needs. 
  3. Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups. Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider “avoiding the middleman” and giving directly to those that have a presence in the region. Or, at a minimum, check out the ultimate recipients of these donations to see whether they are equipped to provide aid effectively. 
  4. Be cautious about gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations. In-kind drives for food and clothing, while well intentioned, may not necessarily be the quickest way to help those in need – unless the organization has the staff and infrastructure to distribute such aid properly. Ask the charity about its transportation and distribution plans. Be wary of those who are not experienced in disaster relief assistance. 
  5. Understand crowdfunding. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites do very little vetting of individuals who decide to post for assistance after a disaster, and it is often difficult for donors to verify the trustworthiness of crowdfunding requests for support. If you decide to contribute via crowdfunding, it is probably best to give to people who you personally know that have posted requests for assistance. For more Give.org tips on crowdfunding, check out this Wise Giving Wednesday post.
  6. Phases of disaster relief. Remember that every disaster has several phases – rescue, emergency relief, and recovery. Each part relies on public support and continuing funding for success. The need for donations doesn’t stop when the headlines do.
  7. Recovery time line. For many communities, recovery will be a long-term activity that can take many months or years to accomplish, depending on the extent of the damage. Those truly concerned about helping communities bounce back will have many opportunities to help.
  8. Disaster planning. Although it may seem obvious, no one wants to experience a repeat performance of a disaster. Areas that work toward recovery will probably also need to develop plans to better respond to a similar storm in the future. Even those that already had measures in place can find ways to improve based on experience.
