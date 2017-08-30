Rabbit Creek Fire South of Elko 20% Contained

Firefighters are getting a handle on a lightning-sparked wildfire south of Elko.

The 1,100-acre Rabbit Creek Fire is about 15 miles south of Elko, near the Ruby Mountains. It's 20% contained.

Crews tell us there is not an active burn at the time, but there may be smoldering in that area.

On Tuesday residents on Blackstone Road were told to standby for evacuations, but crews say none were put into place.