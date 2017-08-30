Rabbit Creek Fire South of Elko 20% Contained - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rabbit Creek Fire South of Elko 20% Contained

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters are getting a handle on a lightning-sparked wildfire south of Elko.

The 1,100-acre Rabbit Creek Fire is about 15 miles south of Elko, near the Ruby Mountains. It's 20% contained.

Crews tell us there is not an active burn at the time, but there may be smoldering in that area.

On Tuesday residents on Blackstone Road were told to standby for evacuations, but crews say none were put into place.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.