U.S. 395 Reopens as Containment Grows on Slinkard Fire

According to Inciweb, this Slinkard fire grows to 9,093 acres, but containment has also grown and is at 49%.

The BLM says the 9,051-acre Slinkard Fire west of Topaz Lake is now 35% contained.

The lightning-sparked fire started last Tuesday in Slinkard Valley. The fire is currently located on the west slope of Antelope Valley, west of Topaz Lake and eight miles north of Walker, California. It's burning in Douglas, Alpine and Mono Counties.

The BLM says Highway 395 remains open with periodic closures due to possible fire activity. Highway 89 is closed over Monitor Pass.

More than 530 personnel are working to fully contain the fire.

A temporary flight restriction has been put in place over the fire.