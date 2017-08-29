Slinkard Fire Near Topaz Lake Now 5,000 Acres

Nevada Highway Patrol says traffic being allowed on Highway 395 south to State Route 208, but still is closed at SR 208 due to the Slinkard Fire.

In Topaz Ranch Estates, Highway 208 is now open.

Sierra Front says the Slinkard Fire near Topaz Lake is now 5,000 acres large. Douglas County says evacuated residents in that specific county can return to their homes with identification.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office says evacuations remain in place for that county from Topaz Lane north.

Mono County has issued an air advisory and says people may want avoid the outdoors if possible.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says Highway 395 has reopened in both directions near State Route 208 Holbrook Junction in California.

The Slinkard Fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It's currently 0% contained. The fire is located in Slinkard Valley and the west slope of Antelope Valley, west of Topaz in Mono County, California.

Firefighters say the fire appears to be lightning caused.

Power is out in the area. Crews will head there to make repairs when firefighters say it's safe. Liberty Utilities says residents should plan for an extended outage. Power has been restored to so far about 30 customers.

So far, no homes have been damaged.