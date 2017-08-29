Evacuations Ordered for Residents Near Slinkard Fire South Of To - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Evacuations Ordered for Residents Near Slinkard Fire South Of Topaz Lake

Courtesy: BLM Courtesy: BLM

The Mono County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are ordered for residences from Robert's Ranch north to the Nevada state line. Deputies went door-to-door and notified affected residents. 

Highway 395 is now closed from Bridgeport north to Nevada 

The Slinkard Fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Sierra Front, the fire is 3,000 acres large and 0% contained. The BLM says the fire appears to be lightning caused. 

Douglas County says evacuees can go to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. 

