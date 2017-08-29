Evacuations Ordered for Residents Near Slinkard Fire South Of Topaz Lake

The Mono County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are ordered for residences from Robert's Ranch north to the Nevada state line. Deputies went door-to-door and notified affected residents.
Highway 395 is now closed from Bridgeport north to Nevada
The Slinkard Fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to Sierra Front, the fire is 3,000 acres large and 0% contained. The BLM says the fire appears to be lightning caused.
Douglas County says evacuees can go to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.
