Fire Breaks Out in Reno, Damages Apartment - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fire Breaks Out in Reno, Damages Apartment

Posted: Updated:

Reno fire crews responded to a small brushfire that spread to an apartment building early Tuesday evening.

Fire crews say the fire sparked around 5:30 p.m. and caused significant damage to a three-story apartment building. A car was also destroyed.

One acre of nearby land was also burned.

There were no injuries reported. However, 6 families have been displaced. 

The Reno Fire Department tells us the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue, but the exact cause is under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.