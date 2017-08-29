Fire Breaks Out in Reno, Damages Apartment

Reno fire crews responded to a small brushfire that spread to an apartment building early Tuesday evening.
Fire crews say the fire sparked around 5:30 p.m. and caused significant damage to a three-story apartment building. A car was also destroyed.
One acre of nearby land was also burned.
There were no injuries reported. However, 6 families have been displaced.
The Reno Fire Department tells us the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue, but the exact cause is under investigation.
