Tohakum 2 Fire Near Pyramid Lake Now 95% Contained - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tohakum 2 Fire Near Pyramid Lake Now 95% Contained

Posted: Updated:

The Bureau of Land Management says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake is 95% contained at 94,221-acres burned.

The lightning-sparked wildfire started last Tuesday evening 40 miles north of Nixon.

Highway 447 was temporarily closed on Wednesday, but has since reopened. 

High voltage electrical transmission lines have been damaged.

The BLM says no structures have been damaged.

There are more than 315 personnel are working to contain the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.