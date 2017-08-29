Tohakum 2 Fire Near Pyramid Lake Now 95% Contained

The Bureau of Land Management says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake is 95% contained at 94,221-acres burned.

The lightning-sparked wildfire started last Tuesday evening 40 miles north of Nixon.

Highway 447 was temporarily closed on Wednesday, but has since reopened.

High voltage electrical transmission lines have been damaged.

The BLM says no structures have been damaged.

There are more than 315 personnel are working to contain the fire.