Highway 447 Reopened, Tohakum 2 Fire Burns 94,471 Acres - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Highway 447 Reopened, Tohakum 2 Fire Burns 94,471 Acres

Posted: Updated:

According to Sierra Front, the Tohakum 2 fire is 94,941 acres large. 

The BLM says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake has grown to more than 88,600 acres. 

The lightning-sparked wildfire started last Tuesday evening 40 miles north of Nixon. It's 28% contained.

Highway 447 was temporarily closed on Wednesday, but has since reopened. 

High voltage electrical transmission lines have been damaged.

The BLM says no structures have been damaged.

There are more than 315 personnel are working to contain the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.