Highway 447 Reopened, Tohakum 2 Fire Burning 52,700+ Acres

Sierra Front says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake has grown to 52,704 acres.

The lightning-sparked wildfire started Tuesday evening 40 miles north of Nixon.

The BLM says Burning Man is a major safety concern on Nevada State Route 447. There is potential for the fire to progress toward the Burning Man event area.

High voltage electrical transmission lines have been damaged.

The BLM says structures are threatened, with the potential for the community of Empire to be threatened in the future.