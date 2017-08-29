Two Wildfires Burning Near Pyramid Lake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Wildfires Burning Near Pyramid Lake



Sierra Front now says the Needle 2 Fire southwest of Pyramid Lake is 954 acres. Earlier it was estimated at 1,500 acres. It's currently 60% contained. 

The fire started around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. 

No homes are threatened or have been evacuated. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Tohakum 2 Fire north of Pyramid Lake is 7,000 acres large. It's burning in steep terrain close to Highway 447. Drivers heading to Burning Man should be prepared for possible slowdowns. 

The wildfire started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

There's no immediate word on when the fires will be fully contained.

