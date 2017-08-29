UNR School of Medicine Offering Free October Clinics

According to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine people who are uninsured, underinsured or without a social security number will be eligible to receive free medical care at one of their Student Outreach Clinic's in October.

Women's Clinic: Saturday, October 7 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

General and Children's Clinics Saturday October 14 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Geriatric and Dermatology Saturday, October 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



The free clinics offer a variety of services, including: flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children. The Student Outreach Clinics also offer general physicals, blood pressure monitoring, x-rays, immunizations for all ages and lab services including cholesterol checks and blood glucose monitoring. - UNR School of Medicine

The School of Medicine says no appointments are necessary however patients must also sign in by 10:00 a.m. for clinics on Saturday and by 7:30 p.m. for the clinic on Tuesday. All patients who are receiving medical care at the free clinic will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Clinics are held at UNR Med’s Family Medicine Center, located on the University of Nevada, Reno campus just north of Mackay Stadium off of North Virginia Street. Take RTC bus route 7 to North Virginia Street or the Sierra Spirit bus.

The medical school says this free service is way to give back to the community and prepare medical students as future physicians. Licensed faculty and community physicians will supervise the medical students and the care patients receive.

For more information on this free clinic head click here

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine contributed to this report.