Nugget Best in the West Rib Cook-off Begins in Sparks

The 29th annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off starts Wednesday August 30th in Sparks.

The Director of Marketing and Communications, Randy Kennedy tells us that the event is so popular, they expect to see almost half a million visitors throughout the six days of the cook-off.

We spoke to lat year's first place winner, Joe Alexander, who flew more than 2000 miles, all the way from Indiana, to participate in his 27th cook-off here.

"The Nugget itself, they put on a heck of a show, I mean you look up and down this street what it was two days ago, it was nothing. Now, it's like a little small city," says Alexander.

This means several roads from Pyramid Way up to 15th street will be closed off for the event.

There will be shuttles to and from the event at the Iron Horse Shopping Center or the Reno Convention Center Lot.

These are the time and dates the cook-off will run: