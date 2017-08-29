Two Arrested for Armed Burglary at Sparks Home - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Arrested for Armed Burglary at Sparks Home

Hugh Ohlin Hugh Ohlin
Aaron Spittel Aaron Spittel

Sparks Police have two men in custody in connection to an armed residential burglary that happened Monday.

Police have arrested 20 year-old Hugh Ohlin and 23 year-old Aaron Spittel after the two broke into a home on Burrows Court Monday afternoon. Video surveillance captured one of the suspects yell "Is there anybody in here?" and proceed to chamber a round into a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the suspects stole several guns and ammo from the home.

Spittel and Olin were booked into the Washoe County Jail for Burglary, Grand Larceny, and two counts of Grand Larceny of a Firearm. Police say the stolen firearms were recovered.

The Sparks Police wants to thank the public for their help finding the suspects. 

